MC Stan wins ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’

Bigg Boss Season 16 finally has a winner – MC Stan. Host Salman Khan handed the winner’s trophy to him, a prize money of Rs 31 lakh and a Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the other finalists.
Says MC Stan, “I have my ardent fans to thank for this incredible and unbelievable victory. When I entered the House, I felt like a misfit because I didn’t know how the game worked and everyone else seemed to know what they were doing. I understood the game late, but no regrets because that would not have made any difference to the way I would have conducted myself on the show. I had to unlearn many things and wage a war against my impulses. I’ve learnt the biggest life lessons here and made solid relationships with people from different walks of life.” — TMS
