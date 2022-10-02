‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

Chandigarh, October 2
Among other celebrity contestants, film director Sajid Khan also joined the Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ on Saturday.
Sajid had a special video message from Shehnaaz Gill aka Sana. She asked Sajid to stay humble during the show, entertain the audience and avoid indulging in fights.
“Meri support aapke sath hai. All the best! Rock it brother!,” said Shehnaaz in the video clip.
Sajid responded by telling Salman that Shehnaaz was like a “younger sister” to him and he believed that she would be a superstar in the industry.
Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video message for Sajid Khan here:
@ishehnaaz_gill message for #sajidkhan.. sajid called her sister.. and saying ye ladki buht agay jaye gi buht badi satr bany gi#BB16 pic.twitter.com/itMc7Wz7w9— Sum ❦ (@jattiStraightAe) October 1, 2022
However, Shehnaaz’s support for Sajid didn’t go down well with the viewers.
The film director’s name had sprung up during the ‘Me Too’ controversy four years ago after he was accused of molestation by multiple women.
While some netizens were unhappy to see Sajid joining other contestants, they slammed Shehnaaz for openly supporting the “Me Too accused” on a public platform.
Read a few tweets here:
The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan.— Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 1, 2022
Extremely disappointing! 👎🏻#BB16 #BiggBoss16
Can't believe how #SajidKhan is being portrayed as a hero. His participation is understandable but at least not this way. And then getting #ShehnaazGill to just get him some support. Chi#BiggBoss16 #biggboss #BB16— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) October 1, 2022
#ShehnaazGill supporting him just because he offered her a film .— AWESOME ACCOUNT (@mgspvt) October 1, 2022
Shame On her #Sajidkhan #BiggBoss16 #Metoo pic.twitter.com/UfcS8XxP2Z
Just for sake of creating network in Bollywood, #Shehnaaz became #SajidKhan sister...🤧— 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) October 1, 2022
Tributes se publicity liya thik hai..,
Lekin ek Woman ho ke dusre women ka dard nahi samazna...New low...👎#BiggBoss16 #BB16
Why #ShehnazGill is supporting #SajidKhan? For a Film as #SajidKhan said she signed 4 films 😂! #Bb16#BigBoss16— Abhishek Mishra (@abtweet19) October 1, 2022
Known for movies like ‘Heyy Babyy’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Humshakal’ etc., Sajid Khan didn’t come up with any new projects for quite a few years following the ‘Me Too’ controversy.
While chatting with Salman on stage, Sajid said that his purpose of coming on the show was to reconnect with the audience.
