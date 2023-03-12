'Medicines' found from Delhi farm house where the actor partied

Investigators probing the death of 66-year-old noted Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik have recovered some “medicines” from the farmhouse where he attended a party, an official said on Saturday.
“We are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of his death. Some medicines were recovered from the farmhouse in Bijwasan where Kaushik attended a party. A list of guests has also been made,” said a senior police official.
Post-mortem of the veteran actor was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here.
A senior police official said that they had received information regarding Kaushik’s death from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.
The actor-writer-director Kaushik — remembered as Calendar (his character in Mr India) — passed away late on Wednesday. — IANS
