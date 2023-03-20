Meet Aditi Rao Hydari as superstar Sumitra Kumari in 'Jubilee' first look poster

ANI
Mumbai, March 20
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari on Monday unveiled her first look poster from the upcoming series 'Jubilee'.
Taking to Instagram, Aditi jointly shared the poster with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and captioned it, "presenting superstar 'Sumitra Kumari' whose alluring silver screen life had everything and yet nothing that truly mattered! #JubileeOnPrime New Series, Apr 7.'
Aditi will be seen portraying the role of Sumitra Kumari in the series.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series also stars Aparshakti Khurana in the lead role and is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2023.
Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, 'Jubilee' unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.
Vikramaditya Motwane described Jubilee as a "human story." "Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn't a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone - which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We've painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It's been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we've all done," Vikramaditya said.
The series also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.
