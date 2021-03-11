Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal come together for ‘Darpok Mahiya’

Known for their dance tracks like Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai, Main Tera Boyfriend, Baby Doll, Cham Cham and many more, music directors Meet Bros and singer Khushboo Grewal have teamed up yet again for Darpok Mahiya. Composed by Meet Bros and sung by Khushboo, the dance track features Mahira Sharma. There is also a special guest appearance by Paras Chhabra.
Talking about the song, Manmeet Singh says, “Every now and then when we travel for shows, everyone tells us to give another party or wedding song, so it’s more like a responsibility to come out with peppy dance tracks. Khushboo Grewal can make people dance, as she did in our song Pink Lips.”
