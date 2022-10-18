'Meet Dr Anika, Bhediya ki doctor', Kriti Sanon introduces her character in dark horror comedy

ANI
Mumbai, October 18
After unveiling Varun Dhawan's 'werewolf' look from 'Bhediya, the makers have now shared a glimpse of Kriti Sanon's character from the film.
In the poster, Kriti is seen sporting short as she plays the role of Dr Anika. We can also see her holding a gun used for vaccinating animals.
Sharing her look, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! Humans, please visit at your own risk." Kriti's short hair look has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.
Take a look:
"Too cool," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented.
"Dayum.. this looks so good," actor Sunny Kaushal commented.
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bhediya' is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.
The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' will mark the 'Badlapur' star and 'Heropanti' star's second collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'.
The film, which went on floors earlier in March in Arunachal Pradesh, is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.
