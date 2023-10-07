Meet Gattu and Chinki

PunToon Kids, one of the fastest-growing YouTube networks, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Doordarshan. With the launch of its title Piggy Bank on October 3, this collaboration marks a significant milestone.

Piggy Bank promises to captivate young hearts with an engaging storyline based on two endearing characters, Gattu and Chinki. Piggy Bank is a rich trove for kids, covering a wide range of topics such as fun learning, moral stories, creative learning and more. The title track of Piggy Bank is also catchy.

