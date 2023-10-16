Meet Kareena Kapoor's Jas Bhamra in 'The Buckingham Murders', 'was just dying to be that detective woman'

ANI

Mumbai, October 16

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose thriller 'The Buckingham Murders' premiered at the BFI London Film Festival took to social media to reveal she had been waiting to play the character for the last 23 years.

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the world of Hansal Mehta's film.

She dropped a string of pictures from the film and wrote, "Jas Bhamra. Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre... watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film also marks Kareena's debut production venture.

She added, "On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be..Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that... but I feel really cool..." The film is also co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

"So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra.I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Dilji Dosanjh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

#England #Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #London #Mumbai #Social Media