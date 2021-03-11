Meet Nagarjuna as artist Anish and his mighty Nandi astra, ‘the highlight of Brahmastra’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 11

Brahmasta team knows how to build excitement over the weekend. It shared the first-look poster of Nagarjuna from the much-awaited film Brahmastra. Nagarjuna, as the poster describes, plays an artist Named Anish in the Shiva trilogy. And as director Ayan Mukherji defines him, ‘a gentleman with the warmest of hearts’.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Ayan told us what it was like to have Nagarjuna join the Brahmastra team. He said, “Artist Anish and his Nandi Astra. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts. He entered the world of Brahmastra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmastra.”

He also gave us an idea about Nagarjuna’s character and his ‘Nandi Astra’ as he added, “His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie.”

Take a look:

Ayan closed the caption with, “Some of that [Nandi Astra], in our trailer on June 15”.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles.