 Meet quirky characters on OTT which deserve their own spin-offs : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Meet quirky characters on OTT which deserve their own spin-offs

Meet quirky characters on OTT which deserve their own spin-offs

Meet quirky characters on OTT which deserve their own spin-offs

Gulshan Devaiah



In the fast-paced world of streaming content, it’s not just the gripping plots and jaw-dropping twists that capture our hearts, the quirky characters too leave a lasting impression on our minds. Here, we list such remarkable characters who have etched their names in the annals of OTT history and who fans believe deserve their own spin-off series.

Killer with a swag

Gulshan Devaiah as Chaar Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs

In Netflix’s action-packed series Guns and Gulaabs, Gulshan Devaiah takes on the role of a contract killer, Chaar Cut Aatmaram. What sets Aatmaram apart from run-of-the-mill hitman is his signature move – a four-step soul separation technique that earned him the nickname Four-Cut. Gulshan Devaiah’s impeccable acting has transformed Chaar Cut Aatmaram into one of the most iconic characters in recent OTT history.

Abhishek Banerjee

Brutal yet lovable

Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee, primarily known for his quirky comic roles, took a daring leap into the intense and dark world with his portrayal of Vishal Tyagi, also known as Hathoda Tyagi, in Paatal Lok. His performance as this ruthless character sent shivers down the audience’s spines. Hathoda Tyagi is a brutal killer with a twist - his love for animals and his quirky, lovable side. Abhishek’s portrayal left a lasting impact, sparking discussions long after the show’s release on Netflix. This stark contrast between brutality and endearing quirks showcased Abhishek’s versatility as an actor, earning him praise and recognition for his dramatic chops.

Sharib Hashmi

Not a sidekick

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade in The Family Man

Sharib Hashmi’s portrayal of JK Talpade in The Family Man has catapulted him into the hearts of viewers and cemented his status as a fan-favourite character. JK is not just a sidekick but an integral part of the series, serving as the friend, co-employee, and confidant of Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari.

Vijay Varma

Grey zone

Vijay Varma as Sasya Bhai in SHE

Vijay Varma has garnered nationwide popularity through his dark and shady roles. In the Netflix series SHE, he takes on the role of Sasya Bhai, a character that is as diabolical and obscene as they come. Sasya Bhai is not an average antagonist. Despite being a negative character, Sasya’s presence in the series created a profound impact. In a world of black and white, Sasya Bhai is a character that reminds us of the shades of grey that exist in every human being.

Sikander Kher

Outlandish & absurd

Sikander Kher as Nishikant Adhikari in Monica Oh My Darling

In Monica Oh My Darling, a comedy-cum-thriller that boasts a star-studded cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, one character shines in his own unique way - Nishikant Adhikari, portrayed by Sikandar Kher. Nishikant Adhikari is the epitome of nepotism gone awry. This character serves as a perfect example of how even the most outlandish and absurd characters can be embraced by audiences when brought to life with the right touch.

Rasika Duggal

Unapologetically manipulative

Rasika Duggal as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur

Rasika Duggal’s multifaceted portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur is a testament to her acting prowess. Beena is a homemaker in the patriarchal Tripathi family, and Rasika effortlessly portrays her as a strong-willed individual who deftly manipulates the males in her life. Beena Tripathi’s character challenges social norms and explores a woman’s sexuality in a male-dominated household. Rasika’s portrayal is flawless, owning the character with unapologetic grace.

Kubra Sait

Challenging stereotypes

Kubra Sait as Cuckoo in Sacred Games

Kubra Sait’s portrayal of the transgender character Cuckoo in Sacred Games is nothing short of remarkable. Cuckoo’s character challenged stereotypes and brought transgender representation to the forefront. Kubra’s exceptional acting left such a powerful impact that viewers began searching the internet to confirm whether she is transgender in real life. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

2
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

3
Sports

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

4
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

5
India

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

6
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

7
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

8
Haryana

Class-10 boy crushed to death in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

9
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

10
India

Litmus test for INDIA alliance as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed

BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

Many were keen on Bharat at meeting of Constituent Assembly in 1949

SC reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Art 370 abolition after 16-day hearing

HP Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

Trade, security on PM’s agenda at ASEAN meet

Trade, security on PM Narendra Modi’s agenda at ASEAN meet


Cities

View All

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Fire destroys goods worth Rs 1 crore kept in showroom

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Teacher's Day: 2 from Amritsar district get state award

PCCTU protests, wants 7th pay commission report implemented

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

Estate Office Team to inspect Berkeley today

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Two run over by vehicle, 2 others injured in Delhi

Woman shot dead in Noida

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Teachers’ Day: Four get state awards

INTACH worried over fading art of Hoshiarpur woodwork

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured

Patwaris on strike, work hit in Fatehgarh Sahib