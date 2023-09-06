Meet quirky characters on OTT which deserve their own spin-offs

In the fast-paced world of streaming content, it’s not just the gripping plots and jaw-dropping twists that capture our hearts, the quirky characters too leave a lasting impression on our minds. Here, we list such remarkable characters who have etched their names in the annals of OTT history and who fans believe deserve their own spin-off series.

Killer with a swag

Gulshan Devaiah as Chaar Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs

In Netflix’s action-packed series Guns and Gulaabs, Gulshan Devaiah takes on the role of a contract killer, Chaar Cut Aatmaram. What sets Aatmaram apart from run-of-the-mill hitman is his signature move – a four-step soul separation technique that earned him the nickname Four-Cut. Gulshan Devaiah’s impeccable acting has transformed Chaar Cut Aatmaram into one of the most iconic characters in recent OTT history.

Abhishek Banerjee

Brutal yet lovable

Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee, primarily known for his quirky comic roles, took a daring leap into the intense and dark world with his portrayal of Vishal Tyagi, also known as Hathoda Tyagi, in Paatal Lok. His performance as this ruthless character sent shivers down the audience’s spines. Hathoda Tyagi is a brutal killer with a twist - his love for animals and his quirky, lovable side. Abhishek’s portrayal left a lasting impact, sparking discussions long after the show’s release on Netflix. This stark contrast between brutality and endearing quirks showcased Abhishek’s versatility as an actor, earning him praise and recognition for his dramatic chops.

Sharib Hashmi

Not a sidekick

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade in The Family Man

Sharib Hashmi’s portrayal of JK Talpade in The Family Man has catapulted him into the hearts of viewers and cemented his status as a fan-favourite character. JK is not just a sidekick but an integral part of the series, serving as the friend, co-employee, and confidant of Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Srikant Tiwari.

Vijay Varma

Grey zone

Vijay Varma as Sasya Bhai in SHE

Vijay Varma has garnered nationwide popularity through his dark and shady roles. In the Netflix series SHE, he takes on the role of Sasya Bhai, a character that is as diabolical and obscene as they come. Sasya Bhai is not an average antagonist. Despite being a negative character, Sasya’s presence in the series created a profound impact. In a world of black and white, Sasya Bhai is a character that reminds us of the shades of grey that exist in every human being.

Sikander Kher

Outlandish & absurd

Sikander Kher as Nishikant Adhikari in Monica Oh My Darling

In Monica Oh My Darling, a comedy-cum-thriller that boasts a star-studded cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte, one character shines in his own unique way - Nishikant Adhikari, portrayed by Sikandar Kher. Nishikant Adhikari is the epitome of nepotism gone awry. This character serves as a perfect example of how even the most outlandish and absurd characters can be embraced by audiences when brought to life with the right touch.

Rasika Duggal

Unapologetically manipulative

Rasika Duggal as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur

Rasika Duggal’s multifaceted portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur is a testament to her acting prowess. Beena is a homemaker in the patriarchal Tripathi family, and Rasika effortlessly portrays her as a strong-willed individual who deftly manipulates the males in her life. Beena Tripathi’s character challenges social norms and explores a woman’s sexuality in a male-dominated household. Rasika’s portrayal is flawless, owning the character with unapologetic grace.

Kubra Sait

Challenging stereotypes

Kubra Sait as Cuckoo in Sacred Games

Kubra Sait’s portrayal of the transgender character Cuckoo in Sacred Games is nothing short of remarkable. Cuckoo’s character challenged stereotypes and brought transgender representation to the forefront. Kubra’s exceptional acting left such a powerful impact that viewers began searching the internet to confirm whether she is transgender in real life.