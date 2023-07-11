Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

Chandigarh, July 11
Who is Ashok Sharma?
Actress Katrina Kaif has dedicated her latest post to her personal assistant and he is Ashok Sharma.
"Aaj bees saal pure hogaye (20 years completed today). Mr Ashok Sharma, the person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs...to motivating pep talks...to fights over me not drinking what I've asked for or me changing my mind about what I actually want. To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set, we've been through it all, his friendly face there every day, the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here's to the next 20," the wholesome post read.
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. He last film was Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
