Meet the new cast of Sitting in Bars with Cake

Prime Video has announced that Odessa A’zion, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston and Maia Mitchell have joined the cast of Sitting in Bars with Cake, which also stars Yara Shahidi.
Trish Sie is directing the project, which is adapted from Audrey Shulman’s blog and book of the same name.
Based on a true story, it follows a quiet young woman who is unlucky in love and discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love.
