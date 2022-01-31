Meet the new member of Wagle family

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya is ready to welcome Mahadevi Tripathi, played by actress Preeti Kochar.
Hailing from an educated family, Mahadevi is your no-nonsense maami who is the epitome of righteousness and virtue. Sharing details, Preeti says, “I’m elated to be a part of this iconic show and share screen space with such a stellar cast. The daily struggle of the common man is something most of us can relate to and to be a part of this ensemble is a great honour for me. My character Mahadevi is here to inspire and nudge the Wagle household to make certain changes in their lives. Being a liberal and practical woman, I would say Mahadevi is ahead of her time and truly cares for the well-being of Vandana and Rajesh. She is here for a good cause.”
