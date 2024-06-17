Meet these bold, cunning, menacing actresses, who have redefined how we see women-villains on the big screen

The dark recess
Parul Gulati — Silence 2
Parul Gulati made a striking impression with her role in the thriller, Silence. Known for her work in web series and television, Parul’s transition to a dark and complex character was amazing. Her portrayal of a cunning and manipulative antagonist showcased her ability to dive deep into the psyche of her character, delivering a performance that was both chilling and captivating.
In an industry often dominated by heroic narratives, a select few female actors have turned the tables, bringing depth, nuance, and unforgettable charisma to their villainous roles. These performances not only challenge the stereotypes of female characters in cinema but also showcase the extraordinary range and talent of these actresses.
Here’s a closer look at some remarkable performances where leading ladies have owned the screen as the antagonists.
Meet the sorceress
Mouni Roy — Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Mouni Roy’s role as the dark sorceress Junoon in Brahmastra marked a significant departure from her earlier roles. Known for her work in television, Roy embraced the challenge of playing a powerful and sinister villain with remarkable ease. Her portrayal of Junoon, a character driven by ambition and darkness, was both visually and emotionally impactful.
Ruthless & vulnerable
Vidya Balan — Ishqiya & Neeyat
Vidya Balan is known for her unconventional roles, and her performances in Ishqiya and Neeyat are perfect examples of her fearless approach to acting. In Ishqiya, Balan played Krishna, a widow with a mysterious and dangerous side. Her nuanced performance brought a blend of vulnerability and ruthlessness, making Krishna an unforgettable character. In Neeyat, Vidya stepped into the shoes of a cunning and calculating villain with aplomb.
Master of the game
Tabu — Andhadhun & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Tabu has long been celebrated for her versatility, and her roles in Andhadhun and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have solidified her status as a masterful villain. In Andhadhun, she played Simi, a morally ambiguous character whose actions drove the film’s suspenseful plot.
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu took on a dual role, showcasing her exceptional range. Her portrayal of the vengeful spirit Manjulika was a tour de force. She blended horror and empathy in a way that few could achieve. Her performance was both haunting and poignant.
Comic & charismatic
Richa Chadha — Fukrey
Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey film series is a testament to her incredible acting prowess. As the tough and street-smart antagonist, Richa brought a blend of humour and menace to the role, making Bholi Punjaban a memorable character. Her performance was marked by a perfect balance of comedic timing and ruthless determination, endearing her to audiences while also keeping them on edge. Richa’s charismatic performance was a key factor in the success all three parts of Fukrey. — Dharam Pal
Secret weapon
Konkona Sen Sharma — Killer Soup
Konkona Sen Sharma’s performance in Killer Soup was a masterclass in understated menace. Known for her critically acclaimed roles in independent cinema, Sharma brought a quiet but terrifying presence to her character. Her portrayal of a seemingly benign individual who hides a dark and deadly secret was both chilling and compelling.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US
Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...
Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting to review Manipur security situation
Meeting comes just days after RSS chief Bhagwat publicly sai...
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation in A...
4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum
The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area