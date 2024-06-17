Meet these bold, cunning, menacing actresses, who have redefined how we see women-villains on the big screen

The dark recess

Parul Gulati — Silence 2

Parul Gulati made a striking impression with her role in the thriller, Silence. Known for her work in web series and television, Parul’s transition to a dark and complex character was amazing. Her portrayal of a cunning and manipulative antagonist showcased her ability to dive deep into the psyche of her character, delivering a performance that was both chilling and captivating.

In an industry often dominated by heroic narratives, a select few female actors have turned the tables, bringing depth, nuance, and unforgettable charisma to their villainous roles. These performances not only challenge the stereotypes of female characters in cinema but also showcase the extraordinary range and talent of these actresses.

Here’s a closer look at some remarkable performances where leading ladies have owned the screen as the antagonists.

Meet the sorceress

Mouni Roy — Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s role as the dark sorceress Junoon in Brahmastra marked a significant departure from her earlier roles. Known for her work in television, Roy embraced the challenge of playing a powerful and sinister villain with remarkable ease. Her portrayal of Junoon, a character driven by ambition and darkness, was both visually and emotionally impactful.

Ruthless & vulnerable

Vidya Balan — Ishqiya & Neeyat

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is known for her unconventional roles, and her performances in Ishqiya and Neeyat are perfect examples of her fearless approach to acting. In Ishqiya, Balan played Krishna, a widow with a mysterious and dangerous side. Her nuanced performance brought a blend of vulnerability and ruthlessness, making Krishna an unforgettable character. In Neeyat, Vidya stepped into the shoes of a cunning and calculating villain with aplomb.

Master of the game

Tabu — Andhadhun & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu

Tabu has long been celebrated for her versatility, and her roles in Andhadhun and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have solidified her status as a masterful villain. In Andhadhun, she played Simi, a morally ambiguous character whose actions drove the film’s suspenseful plot.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu took on a dual role, showcasing her exceptional range. Her portrayal of the vengeful spirit Manjulika was a tour de force. She blended horror and empathy in a way that few could achieve. Her performance was both haunting and poignant.

Comic & charismatic

Richa Chadha — Fukrey

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha’s portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in the Fukrey film series is a testament to her incredible acting prowess. As the tough and street-smart antagonist, Richa brought a blend of humour and menace to the role, making Bholi Punjaban a memorable character. Her performance was marked by a perfect balance of comedic timing and ruthless determination, endearing her to audiences while also keeping them on edge. Richa’s charismatic performance was a key factor in the success all three parts of Fukrey. — Dharam Pal

Secret weapon

Konkona Sen Sharma — Killer Soup

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma’s performance in Killer Soup was a masterclass in understated menace. Known for her critically acclaimed roles in independent cinema, Sharma brought a quiet but terrifying presence to her character. Her portrayal of a seemingly benign individual who hides a dark and deadly secret was both chilling and compelling.