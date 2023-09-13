 Meet these Bollywood actresses who played gangsters on screen : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Meet these Bollywood actresses who played gangsters on screen

Meet these Bollywood actresses who played gangsters on screen

Meet these Bollywood actresses who played gangsters on screen

Richa Chadha



Bollywood has a penchant for bringing multifaceted characters to life on the silver screen, and gangsters are no exception. These iconic portrayals not only challenge the actors but also leave a lasting impression on the audience. Here are some Bollywood actresses who have fearlessly stepped into the shoes of gangsters, making these roles unforgettable.

Punjabi charm

Richa Chadha — Fukrey

In the Fukrey trilogy, Richa Chadha plays the role of Bholi Punjaban, a Delhi gangster with a sharp wit and a fiery attitude. Her portrayal of Bholi Punjaban is a delightful blend of ambition, quirkiness, hostility, and endearing charm. Richa’s fearless approach to this character reflects her own boldness, making it a role to remember. Rumour has it that Bholi Punjaban’s character was inspired by the real-life gangster Sonu Punjaban.

Alia Bhatt

The real queen

Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt delivered a stellar performance in the biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. Playing the role of Gangubai, a legendary mafia queen of Kamathipura, Alia brought depth and authenticity to the character. Her portrayal was so compelling that it earned her the National Award for Best Actress. Inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queen, the film showcases Gangubai’s journey from a victim to a powerful force against exploitation.

Kritika Kamra

Sister act

Kritika Kamra — Bambai Meri Jaan

Kritika Kamra, known for her versatile acting, takes on the role of a formidable gangster’s sister in the series Bambai Meri Jaan. She plays Habiba, who is the sister of gangster Dara Ismail. This adaptation from Hussain Zaidi’s fictional book Dongri to Dubai sees Kritika in a never-seen-before avatar.

Shraddha

The Godmother

Shraddha Kapoor — Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor underwent a stunning transformation in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. Portraying Haseena Parkar, often referred to as the Godmother of Nagpada or Aapa, Shraddha embraced the villainous role with gusto. Her gangster look and performance garnered attention and praise, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Isha Talwar

The badass bahu

Isha Talwar — Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Isha Talwar surprised audiences with her portrayal of Bijlee, a fierce bahu who runs a drug empire with her mother-in-law in the series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. This unique character challenged Isha, as Bijlee is not only a part of the drug mafia but also represents the LGBTQ community. Her exceptional performance earned her rave reviews.

Radhika Madan

Drug controller!

Radhika Madan — Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Isha Talwar played the role of a badass bahu in the drug mafia world, but it was Radhika Madan who brought a unique twist to the story. Radhika essayed the character of Shanta, a daughter who actively participates in her mother’s drug empire. In the series, Shanta conducts experiments to enhance the quality of the drugs, adding layers of complexity to her character.

Neha Dhupia

The boss woman

Neha Dhupia — Phas Gaye Re Obama

In the 2010 film Phas Gaye Re Obama, Neha Dhupia took on a role that shattered stereotypes and left a lasting impact. She portrayed Munni Madam, a dreaded gangster with a deep-seated animosity towards men. This unconventional character earned her comparisons to the infamous Gabbar Singh from Indian cinema. Neha’s portrayal of Munni Madam was powerful and fearless. Her character was unapologetically ruthless, and she dominated the screen with her charisma and authority. 

#Bollywood

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

10
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning