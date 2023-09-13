Meet these Bollywood actresses who played gangsters on screen

Bollywood has a penchant for bringing multifaceted characters to life on the silver screen, and gangsters are no exception. These iconic portrayals not only challenge the actors but also leave a lasting impression on the audience. Here are some Bollywood actresses who have fearlessly stepped into the shoes of gangsters, making these roles unforgettable.

Punjabi charm

Richa Chadha — Fukrey

In the Fukrey trilogy, Richa Chadha plays the role of Bholi Punjaban, a Delhi gangster with a sharp wit and a fiery attitude. Her portrayal of Bholi Punjaban is a delightful blend of ambition, quirkiness, hostility, and endearing charm. Richa’s fearless approach to this character reflects her own boldness, making it a role to remember. Rumour has it that Bholi Punjaban’s character was inspired by the real-life gangster Sonu Punjaban.

Alia Bhatt

The real queen

Alia Bhatt — Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt delivered a stellar performance in the biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. Playing the role of Gangubai, a legendary mafia queen of Kamathipura, Alia brought depth and authenticity to the character. Her portrayal was so compelling that it earned her the National Award for Best Actress. Inspired by Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queen, the film showcases Gangubai’s journey from a victim to a powerful force against exploitation.

Kritika Kamra

Sister act

Kritika Kamra — Bambai Meri Jaan

Kritika Kamra, known for her versatile acting, takes on the role of a formidable gangster’s sister in the series Bambai Meri Jaan. She plays Habiba, who is the sister of gangster Dara Ismail. This adaptation from Hussain Zaidi’s fictional book Dongri to Dubai sees Kritika in a never-seen-before avatar.

Shraddha

The Godmother

Shraddha Kapoor — Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor underwent a stunning transformation in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. Portraying Haseena Parkar, often referred to as the Godmother of Nagpada or Aapa, Shraddha embraced the villainous role with gusto. Her gangster look and performance garnered attention and praise, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Isha Talwar

The badass bahu

Isha Talwar — Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Isha Talwar surprised audiences with her portrayal of Bijlee, a fierce bahu who runs a drug empire with her mother-in-law in the series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. This unique character challenged Isha, as Bijlee is not only a part of the drug mafia but also represents the LGBTQ community. Her exceptional performance earned her rave reviews.

Radhika Madan

Drug controller!

Radhika Madan — Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Isha Talwar played the role of a badass bahu in the drug mafia world, but it was Radhika Madan who brought a unique twist to the story. Radhika essayed the character of Shanta, a daughter who actively participates in her mother’s drug empire. In the series, Shanta conducts experiments to enhance the quality of the drugs, adding layers of complexity to her character.

Neha Dhupia

The boss woman

Neha Dhupia — Phas Gaye Re Obama

In the 2010 film Phas Gaye Re Obama, Neha Dhupia took on a role that shattered stereotypes and left a lasting impact. She portrayed Munni Madam, a dreaded gangster with a deep-seated animosity towards men. This unconventional character earned her comparisons to the infamous Gabbar Singh from Indian cinema. Neha’s portrayal of Munni Madam was powerful and fearless. Her character was unapologetically ruthless, and she dominated the screen with her charisma and authority.

