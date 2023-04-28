Meet these five actresses who are trained in Indian classical dance

It’s International Dance Day on April 29 and we believe everybody can dance…But these actresses from Bollywood have taken their love for dance to another level. Here are five actresses who have learnt classical Indian dances...
Richa Chadha—Kathak
Richa Chadha is formally trained in the classical dance form of Kathak. She started learning it as a child but had to discontinue it due to her board exams. However, she resumed her practice for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.
Taapsee Pannu - Bharatanatyam
Tapsee Pannu is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. When she was in fourth standard, she was introduced to this dance form. She took it up seriously and won several awards at college and university level.
Rani Mukerji—Odissi
When Rani Mukerji performs live on stage, it is a sight to behold! The actress took dancing seriously when she was in her 10th grade. The actress has done many live shows. She has even expressed the desire to make a film where her Odissi dancing skills are highlighted.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas — Kathak
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, now a global icon, is an accomplished Kathak dancer. Now we know where her graceful dance movements come from.
Kriti Sanon—Kathak
Kriti is also a trained Kathak dancer and has been learning the dance form since she was eight. You can get a glimpse of her classical form in the song Mard Maratha from Panipat.
