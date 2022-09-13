Meet Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

ANI
Mumbai, September 13
Actor Vishak Nair has been roped in to play the role of Sanjay Gandhi in Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency'.
Sharing the first look of Vishak from the film, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira ... the man she loved and lost."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sanjay Gandhi, born on December 14, 1946, was the younger son of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He died in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.
Talking about Sanjay Gandhi, Kangana said, "Sanjay is one of the most crucial people in Mrs Gandhi's life. For this I needed someone who played a man with his innocence intact but who is also shrewd at the same time. He is equally competent and equally passionate." She added, "The man needed many shades and can play a whole spectrum of emotions. Sanjay is an extension of his mother. I looked for a face for more than 6 months and I decided to launch him as the face. I am glad that after Avneet I am launching a new face in a very big scale film. Vishak is a tremendous actor and has done a slew of Malayalam movies. This is his first Hindi film and I am certain he will do great justice to Sanjay's character."
'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and it features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.
Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade are also a part of the film.
Ends SIMRAN/PIYUSH/
NNNN
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian, Chinese armies carry out joint verification of disengagement process at PP-15 in eastern Ladakh
Though two sides disengaged from Patrolling Point 15, there ...
Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march
BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal...
More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper
National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...
PM Modi likely to meet Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif during SCO summit
If it materialises, then this would be the first meeting bet...