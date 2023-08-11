Meet’s lead actor Syed Raza Ahmed is also a singer

Zee TV’s show Meet presents the story of Meet Hooda, a headstrong woman who questions societal norms and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on.

After a recent 16-year leap, the story revolves around Meet’s daughter, Sumeet (Ashi Singh), who is attempting to live up to her deceased mother’s name.

Syed Raza Ahmed, who plays Shlok, is a very good singer and guitarist, but he hasn’t pursued it professionally. He just sings for his friends and family, and now he does it also on the sets!

Ahmed says, “I have always been a music enthusiast and have been playing the guitar and singing for my friends and family for years now. However, this is the first time that my secret talent is helping me ace an onscreen role. My character, Shlok, is also a musician and a singer in the show. So, whatever little knowledge I have of music has really helped me develop my character as Shlok. With this being my debut in the television industry, I believe this show and character were something that was just meant to be.”