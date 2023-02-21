Megan Fox finally addresses MGK cheating allegations as she returns to Instagram

Megan Fox has finally broken her silence over her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. She has clarified on social media that there were no outside parties involved in her and Machine Gun Kelly’s apparent breakup. On Sunday, the actress returned to Instagram to clarify a number of rumours that her Machine Gun Kelly had been unfaithful. She wrote, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, Al bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...