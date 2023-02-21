Megan Fox finally addresses MGK cheating allegations as she returns to Instagram

ANI

Megan Fox has finally broken her silence over her breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. She has clarified on social media that there were no outside parties involved in her and Machine Gun Kelly’s apparent breakup. On Sunday, the actress returned to Instagram to clarify a number of rumours that her Machine Gun Kelly had been unfaithful. She wrote, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, Al bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”