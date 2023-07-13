Megha Chakraborty talks about importance of social media presence for an actor

Megha Chakraborty believes that no matter how experienced you are, your social media presence determines your destiny in the entertainment industry.

She says, “Whoever is trending and has a large number of followers is being cast, not on the basis of their merit, skill, or experience. I’ve noticed a lot of senior artistes who aren’t getting work because they aren’t engaged on social media. Actors, who are just active on social media, are getting opportunities instead. It’s a harsh reality that social media rules everything nowadays.”

She adds, “If you are famous on social media, you may become an actress since lip-sync and dancing make you famous nowadays. You can be an actor if you have a large number of followers. You’ll have a chance, whether you’re a good or an awful actress.”

