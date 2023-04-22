Megha Ray’s advice for her character Radhika in “Sapnon Ki Chlaang”

Radhika Yadav, the protagonist of Sony Entertainment Television’s drama Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, takes a leap of faith. She has left her home to live in an alien city in pursuit of a successful career. Radhika has her hands full amidst the fears of her concerned parents, whom she leaves behind in Jhansi, balancing a new job, roommates, and living in a whole new city. But Megha Ray, the actor portraying Radhika, has some advice for her character to survive in the Metropolis.

She shared, “In Mumbai, people run, fight, and struggle to achieve their dreams, but invariably, you also fall in love with the city. As Radhika kickstarts her journey, I would like to tell her that whenever the city feels too big and chaotic, pause and take a breath. It is a city that motivates you to wake up again the next day and catch the local train for work. In the noise of the city, you will find your moments of peace; it could be in the aroma of a cutting chai, the lovely conversations with the ladies in the local, or travelling distances listening to your favourite Bollywood number.”