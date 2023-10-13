Megha Sharma believes it is important to adopt local dietary patterns

Recently, news of a Russian influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, losing her life went viral. It is claimed that it was because of starvation, as she used to have only exotic fruits.

“While exotic fruits and vegetables might be tempting, a diet rich in local fruits and vegetables is always the healthiest,” says Pandya Store actress Megha Sharma.

She adds, “In every region, every state, and every country, there is a unique dietary tradition. In India, for instance, our staple food is diverse and rich because we use a wide range of natural resources and herbs. Our cuisine is exceptional, but it’s important to adapt our diet according to the local cultivation.”

About the trend of multiple diets, she says, “Sometimes, we succumb to peer pressure and start incorporating unnecessary and trendy food in our diet. But it’s essential to stay true to our regional diets, which are based on our climate and cultivation patterns. For example, in Maharashtra, people consume ragi, but this might not be prevalent in North India due to different agricultural conditions. While it’s okay to try new foods occasionally, we should avoid succumbing to extreme diets, like going vegan or eating only fruits and salads. Personally, I occasionally indulge in outside food because I am a foodie, but I make sure to balance it by avoiding outside food for a few days afterwards to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

#Russia