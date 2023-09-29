Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Patrick is 'incredibly sorry' for posting some 'unseen' pictures, find out why

ANI
Los Angeles, September 29
Actor Patrick J. Adams, best known for working with Meghan Markle in law drama 'Suits', has been in the headlines for one of his Instagram posts.
Patrick recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures from the show on social media.
The images included 'previously unseen' images of the Duchess of Sussex.
However, he later deleted the post after one of his followers reminded him this wasn't allowed amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, as per People.
"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down 'Suits' memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," Adams wrote on Instagram.
He said that he was 'incredibly sorry'.
"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong," he continued.
According to an FAQ page for SAG-AFTRA about the strike, members 'cannot promote struck work or struck companies on social media" while influencers "should refrain from posting on social media about any struck work regardless of whether they are posting organically or in a paid capacity."
While the WGA strike recently ended, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing. The guild and the AMPTP are set to resume talks on Monday.
Formed in the 1930s, SAG-AFTRA "brings together two great American labor unions: Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists," according to the official SAG-AFTRA website. The website adds that the SAG-AFTRA represents "approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals."
