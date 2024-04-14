Meghan turns producer

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are producing two upcoming Netflix shows that will focus on cooking and a US polo championship. The projects are part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and Archewell Productions, which was founded by the royal couple in 2020 after they stepped down as senior members of Britain’s royal family and moved to the US.
