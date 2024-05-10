Mehul Kajaria joins Pushpa Impossible team

Mehul Kajaria, who is portrays Dr Jay Kamat in Pushpa Impossible, says that he didn’t hesitate for a moment to accept the offer, given the popularity of the lead character Pushpa.
The audience has recently witnessed Pushpa’s (Karuna Pandey) constant support for those in need. When approached by a mother in the basti whose son suffers from a rare disease, Pushpa takes it upon herself to find the treatment.
Her search leads her to Dr Jay Kamat (Mehul), a neurosurgeon now practising medicine in a remote village, assisting the underprivileged. Haunted by the tragic loss of his mentor, he now lives a lonely life, fearful of losing the people he’s attached to and facing more heartbreak.
His sole purpose is to save lives and find a cure for chordoma, a rare tumour affecting just one out of 100,000 people. Kamat’s entry introduces a new dynamic to the show, leaving viewers intrigued about his impact on Pushpa’s search for a cure.
Mehul said, “When I got a call from Pushpa Impossible’s casting director, I didn’t hesitate for a moment and accepted the offer. I’ve witnessed how much people adore the character Pushpa, so I was eager to be a part of it.”
“My role as a doctor in the show is somewhat similar to Pushpa’s as I’ll be portraying a character who struggles and triumphs over past traumas. Joining the cast of Pushpa Impossible fills me with excitement and anticipation. I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life on screen and hopefully receiving love from the audience. Being a part of this show is a great opportunity that I’m grateful for,” he added. Pushpa Impossible airs on Sony SAB Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.
