Mel Gibson gives a sneak peek into his character from upcoming series The Continental: From the World of John Wick

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Prime Video’s highly anticipated series, is set to premiere on September 22. The series offers a deeper exploration into the intriguing world of spies and assassins, who all come together under the infamous hotel, The Continental.

Focusing on the early life of Winston Scott, a key character in the John Wick saga, the series takes us into the compelling setting of New York in the 1970s. An ambiguous character in the series is Cormac, a villainous criminal kingpin who manages The Continental Hotel in New York City, played by Mel Gibson.

“Cormac is like a mentor to Winston and Charon played by Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun. But he’s rather a nefarious character who’s like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they’re young, but as they grow and begin to analyze who he really is, they realise he’s probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He’s pretty selfish in his own motives and has used them in an ill way,” says Mel Gibson.