Melissa Pais, who is part of Baazi Ishq Ki, says that her role is special as it provides comic relief. “I believe my character brings the comic element that provides relief to the audience from all the drama. I’ve been doing comedy for more than half of my career, and I really love it. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do and showers me with their love, as always,” she says.
She adds, “For my looks, I am wearing a glamorous saris. I usually do my own makeup, so it doesn’t take me too long to get ready—about half an hour, including hair, makeup, and costume.”
