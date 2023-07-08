Melody queen once more

— IANS

Country-pop singer Taylor Swift has finally dropped her latest album titled Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a re-recorded version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

The 22-track album has been released and includes all 16 songs from the original along with deluxe versions of the project. In addition, the album contains seven new From the Vault tracks along with two collaborations with Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

The musician took to Instagram and wrote: “It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies, I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making track-list after track-list, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still proud of now. Therefore, you have six From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation.”