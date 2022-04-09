‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

Chandigarh, April 9
Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is having some quality time in her village in Punjab, shared a serene picture of her from a gurdwara there.
View this post on Instagram
She also shared a video in which she is seen singing songs and doing Punjabi dance with elderly women in her neighbourhood.
Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.”
She is seen in a yellow salwar-kameez paired with a matching dupatta. As she sings and danced on Punjabi songs, others circled her clapped.
Her brother Shehbaz Badesha is also seen dancing with her in the video.
View this post on Instagram
A day before, Shehnaaz had announced her arrival in her village with a video. She captioned it, “Mera pind … mere khet (my village, my farms).” She was seen in a floral salwar-kameez, sitting on a tractor, running through crops in her farm and posing around in a garden.
View this post on Instagram
