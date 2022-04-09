‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is having some quality time in her village in Punjab, shared a serene picture of her from a gurdwara there.

She also shared a video in which she is seen singing songs and doing Punjabi dance with elderly women in her neighbourhood.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan.”

She is seen in a yellow salwar-kameez paired with a matching dupatta. As she sings and danced on Punjabi songs, others circled her clapped.

Her brother Shehbaz Badesha is also seen dancing with her in the video.

A day before, Shehnaaz had announced her arrival in her village with a video. She captioned it, “Mera pind … mere khet (my village, my farms).” She was seen in a floral salwar-kameez, sitting on a tractor, running through crops in her farm and posing around in a garden.

