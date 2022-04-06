Mere Desh Ki Dharti gets new release date

Starring Divyenndu alongside Anupria Goenka and Anant Vidhaat, Mere Desh ki Dharti is directed by Faraz Haider. The film has now got a new release date and will hit theatres on May 6.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti is a social drama on contemporary situations prevailing in our country where rural and urban divide comes to the fore. The film goes into the depth of a problem where the urban youth should take up the cudgels and become a definitive part of rural reality and economics. While farming is a major enterprise, it has taken a back stage because the youth is looking for options in urban cities. The film paves the path of bringing the two worlds together through our protagonists.

Says Divyenndu, “It’s fascinating to see how our audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful and compelling message. On the subject of Mere Desh Ki Dharti, we’ve received some heartwarming feedback from film festivals. Mere Desh Ki Dharti is a brilliant drama on agriculture with a lot of comedy.”