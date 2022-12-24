Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi share first poster of ‘Merry Christmas’, film to release in 2023

Mumbai, December 24
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on Saturday shared the first poster of their thriller film "Merry Christmas".
The movie, which marks the first collaboration between the two stars, is being directed by ace filmmaker Sriram Raghavan.
Kaif unveiled the film's poster on her social media handles and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil.
"We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST. See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas" the 39-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.
Sethupathi, 44, also shared the poster and wrote, "#MerryChristmas coming soon." The film is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.
Kaif most recently starred in "Phone Bhoot" with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in "Tiger 3" alongside Salman Khan.
"Vikram" star Sethupathi's upcoming projects include Vetrimaaran's "Viduthalai", Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan" and Prime Video series "Farzi" with Shahid Kapoor.
