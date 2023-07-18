Merry Christmas round the corner

As actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Sunday, she treated fans with a return gift by announcing the release date of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas. Taking to Instagram, Tips Films shared a poster featuring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi.
Sharing the poster, they wrote, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you on 15th December 2023.” The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan.
Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages with different supporting actors.
The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.
Merry Christmas is set to release worldwide on December, 15, 2023.
