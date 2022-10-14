Meryl Streep all set to become a grandmother again

Los Angeles, October 14

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep is set to become a grandmother again as her daughter Grace Gummer is expecting her first child with her husband Mark Ronson.

Just months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary in August earlier this year, Meryl's daughter confirmed the news after showing off her growing baby bump, reports 'Mirror.co.uk.

According to Mirror's inside source, the couple is "thrilled" by the baby news. They told PageSix that music producer Mark has "always wanted to be a dad". It comes after Meryl's eldest daughter, Mamie, welcomed her baby boy in February 2019.

Mirror further states that after Grace and Mark's anniversary, the Uptown Funk chart-topper released a heartfelt tribute to his wife, saying she is the "most incredible human being".

He wrote on Instagram, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest."

They had been dating for around one year before they tied the knot on Mark's 46th birthday. "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he announced on Instagram after their big day.

IANS

