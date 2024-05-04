Meryl Streep will be honored with a special Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony on May 14

Meryl Streep will be honoured with a special Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony on May 14, the organisers announced on Thursday. The Hollywood icon, who won the best actress prize at Cannes in 1989, will join the kick-off of the 77th edition at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. “I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artistes, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May,” Streep said in a statement.
She’ll return to the renowned French festival, after a successful Hollywood career spanning five decades.
“We all have something in us of Meryl Streep! We all have something in us of Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia! Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema,” Cannes festival heads Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux said in a joint statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...
Cruelty against woman: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra quas...