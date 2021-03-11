Message delivered loud & clear

Writer Raaj Shaandiliyaa has packed a punch with Janhit Mein Jaari

 Sheetal

Sex is the desire nay ‘mankomana’ of everybody but few take the route of protection. As Manokamna Tripathi aka Nushrratt takes the responsibility of spreading awareness about condoms, the entire cast helps in delivering the message loud and clear.

It’s a common man’s world, so the common man problem ‘ijjat’ once again is the villain. But the common man’s comedy is the big winner here. Sorry Shah Rukh, we are changing your dialogue, but for Janhit Mein Jaari, we would say, ‘Don’t underestimate the power of a common man’s comedy’.

As not only entertaining, but films like these quietly sow a seed of change in the viewer’s mind. Only here, it’s not an Ayush-man(n) but a Nushrratt, a woman talking about bringing a change in society for men and women to coexist happily and healthily.

The Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandiliyaa has packed a punch once again as a writer while the film’s director, Jai Basantu Singh, has definitely mastered the art of saying ‘cut’ at the right moments. 

Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi is definitely going to be on the travel list of those in search of the less- discovered places of India after watching this film. Janhit... leaves you surprised at the job well done by the script-writers for making side-characters memorable with their outstanding dialogues. Paritiosh Tripathi as Devi has two powerful dialogues, ‘Maa banne ka option nahi hai mardon ke paas, varna vo bhi kar lete Manu ke liye’ and ‘To hum kya Shakira ke saath khade hain’ which is the true representation of every ‘gali ka aashiq’ that girls of small town have but do not recognise.

Anud Singh Dhaka as Ranjan is the boy-next-door that every girl would love to meet, and a delight to watch. He plays the youngest child of a joint family, who likes to act. But the twist is he is not a mama’s boy; in fact, Manokamna (the wife) here has to make a man out of this daddy’s little angel, who ultimately turns Lucifer while taking a stand for his biwi. Together the Manokamna-Ranjan jodi delivers full-on Mano-Ranjan for the audience. And this entertainment feels right as Vijay Raaz skilfully adds to the drama as the stern patriarch in the life of the newly married couple.

While the first half is full of drama, a little tighter editing would have yielded a better result. It would have been more hard-hitting had the film talked about STDs rather than just focusing on abortion and maternal mortality.

On the musical front, two songs stand out— the heart-break song Tenu Aunda Ni and the title track by Raftaar. The latter’s rap verse- Ek Womainya Sab Pe Bhaari, which is laced with the social message- if women decide to safeguard her interests, men will turnaround, also serves as an epitome for Nushrratt’s acting prowess.

#janhit mein jaari

