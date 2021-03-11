Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

Sonu Sood has once again proved to be a messiah. His kind deeds during the last two years of coronavirus pandemic have left people impressed world over. From helping migrants go back to their villages to providing food and medication to the underprivileged, he has been there for all those who needed his help. The actor has yet again proved he has a heart of gold. This time, he has helped a little girl in Bihar get a new lease of life. This girl who was born with four legs and found hands got a surgery done, all thanks to Sonu. Needless to say, the netizens are all praise for the actor.

On Thursday night, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram account to share that Chahumukhi, who was born with four additional hands and legs in her body, is ready to go back home after a successful surgery. Her parents who had no means to get the surgery done, were helped by Sonu who sponsored her treatment. With a before and after pictures of the little girl, Sonu wrote, “Mera aur Chaumukhi Kumari ka safar kamyaab raha. Chaumukhi was born with four legs and four hands in a small village in Bihar. Now she’s ready to go back to her home after a successful surgery."

Check out the photos:

The post has received love from Sonu’s industry friends and fans. Actors including Suneil Shetty, Esha Gupta, Ridhima Pandit dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Pooja Batra also wrote, ‘so amazing’. Among fans, one wrote, ‘Best person on earth’, another commented, ‘You are best actor in Bollywood’, a user wrote, ‘Gareebo ka messiah’, and another comment read, ‘Sir… bhut kam log apke jaise hote hai… Bhagwan apko hamesha khush rakh’.