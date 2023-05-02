Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin in black Valentino ensembles

ANI

Washington, May 2

The Desi Girl arrived on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas.

The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress.

Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace.

The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on their way to the Met Gala in New York City, New York - May 1, 2023

Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. The Bollywood icon, draped in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress made the heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress's extended train that caught the fashion world's attention.

Chopra's sartorial prowess was in full display in 2018, as she flawlessly embodied the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme with a deep ruby-red velvet gown. In 2019, Chopra's Met Gala look continued to stun audiences, showcasing a stunning display of whimsy and extravagance in a statement Dior gown, keeping in mind the dress code that pays homage to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp'.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

