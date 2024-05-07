Met Gala: Isha Ambani’s ‘floral’ touch sari gown took over 10,000 hours to complete

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, May 7
Isha Ambani made heads turn with her presence at the Met Gala 2024.
For the biggest fashion night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Reliance Industries Limited Director opted for Indian designer Rahul Mishra's couture sari gown, featuring a long floral train. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the gala.
“Isha is wearing a bespoke hand-embroidered couture sari gown from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. For this year’s Met Gala theme of “The Garden of Time”, Rahul and I set out to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha, which took over 10,000 hours to complete. This look embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques,such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth. The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers. Complementing her gown is a clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting. The exquisite Jade clutch bag features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, a traditional art form that has been practiced in India for centuries. Despite its small scale, the painting is highly detailed and expressive, featuring India’s national bird, the Mayura.”
View this post on Instagram
Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Insane insane insane" "Wow....love it," a social media user commented.
She also attended the Met Gala in 2017, 2019 and 2023. With ANI inputs
