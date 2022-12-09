Mexican actress Natasha Dupeyron on being part of upcoming thriller Senorita 89

Most people understand how beauty pageants work, but there’s more to it than what just meets the eye. The Spanish thriller Señorita 89 aims to take a closer look at a fictional beauty pageant with sinister individuals in charge of rearing a group of young women, all vying for the same crown.
Set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play from December 9, the show goes behind the scenes, into the dark underbelly of the Miss Mexico Beauty Pageant in 1989 and reflects the unseen and ugly side of beauty.
Playing a strong and disruptive character in the show, Natasha Dupeyron shares how the show brings forth the unheard point of view of women. She says, “I think it’s a theme that has not been explored before. It’s still popular and people still celebrate it. Certain people can step over women, their intelligence and their feelings just because of their looks. All in the name of perfection.”
