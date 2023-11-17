Mexican chef Tania, in Chandigarh for a food festival, says just like in India, food is at the centre of all gatherings in Mexico

What comes as good news for foodies in tricity, JW Mariott is hosting a six-day event, ‘Ola Mexico’, being curated by Mexican chef Tania, which will take you on a gastronomic trip to her native country.
The chef says Indians’ love for spices is quite similar to that of people in Mexico. On other similarities that Tania finds in Mexican and Indian culture, she says, “We are both family-oriented and believe in community gatherings where food becomes the centre of all discussions. So, that is something common between the people of the two countries.”
About Mexican food, Tania says, “We use corn flour a lot, especially in dishes like Tlalpeño Broth and Tetelas.” The chef talks about specific chillies known as Poblano, and recommends Mole Poblano (non-veg) and Stuffed Chili with Vegetable and Castillo Sauce (veg) as the dishes that suit the Indian palate. She also mentions Shrimp Salad and how an ingredient used for making it is borrowed from their neighbouring country, Chile. Another hot-selling dish from the dinner menu is Baked Lamb with Borracha Sauce, which has beer as an ingredient.
