Michael B Jordan on starring in underwear advertisement. 'my business is all out in the streets, literally'

Los Angeles, February 28

Michael B. Jordan, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Creed 3', said "sorry" to his mom after starring in an underwear advertisement.

The 36-year-old actor starred in Calvin Klein's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign - but has confessed to being slightly embarrassed by the eye-catching photos of him in his underwear, reports Female First UK.

Here are pics of the advertisement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Michael told Entertainment Tonight: "I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here.' My business is all out in the streets, literally." As per Female First UK, Michael is currently promoting 'Creed 3', which he stars in and has directed, and the actor feels he's reached a landmark moment in his career.

He explained: "This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great. And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time." Meanwhile, Michael recently revealed that he plans to be "responsible" with his next romance.

The actor split from Lori Harvey in June, and explained that his next relationship will happen "when it's supposed to happen." He said: "Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It's gonna happen when it's supposed to happen." Michael also claimed that he learned a lot through his split from Lori.

He explained: "I'm a firm believer in what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation - not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that - is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn."

IANS

#Michael B Jordon