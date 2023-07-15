Michael Kelly talks about playing Mike November

The final season of the Amazon Original series Jack Ryan, a spy franchise, has been released on Prime Video. Along with the fans, the cast members are finding it hard to say goodbye to something that they have been a part of for years. Speaking about saying au revoir to Jack Ryan, Michael Kelly, who plays the spy agent Mike November, expresses his gratitude to the show and cast members.

He says, “I am filled with gratitude to have been a part of something so special for three seasons. I’m going to miss it because it was probably the greatest job that I’ve had so far. ”

