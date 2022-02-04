Italian actor Michele Morrone makes his Indian debut with Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Mud Mud Ke'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Italian actor and 365 Days star Michele Morrone to feature with Jacqueline Fernandez in upcoming song ‘Mud Mud Ke’ by Desi Music Factory. The song that marks Michele’s Indian debut is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Tony Kakkar has also composed the song of ‘Mud Mud Ke’ and its video is directed by Mihir Gulati with Shakti Mohan as the choreographer.

On making his debut in the Indian entertainment industry with the song, Michele Morrone says, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of ‘Mud Mud Ke’ and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

Sharing his excitment on social media, Michele wrote, "India here I come! Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned."

Jacqueline Fernandez too shares her thoughts on collaborating with Michele in the song. She says, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with ‘Mud Mud Ke’. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Anshul Garg, the founder of Desi Music Facory, says, “Mud Mud Ke marks our first collaboration with international star Michele Morrone. Paired with Jacqueline Fernandez, the duo has owned the song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar.”

Mud Mud Ke teaser will release on the February 8.

