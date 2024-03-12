Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars 2024 stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

IANS

Los Angeles, March 12

The Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has issued a clarification on what led to the confusion between her and ‘Poor Things’ actress Emma Stone at the 96th Oscars stage, when the latter won the Best Actress honour.

Michelle along with fellow past Oscar winners and actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and Jessica Lange were on hand at Sunday’s ceremony to present the award for Best Actress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Each actress gave a short speech about this year’s nominees—Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, and Carey Mulligan—before the ‘Poor Things’ actress was pronounced the winner.

Michelle handed Emma Stone’s Oscar statuette to Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscars stage causing confusion.

As Emma Stone walked onto the stage, she told the women that her custom Louis Vuitton gown had ripped before walking over to Michelle, who was holding onto the statuette.

As per ‘People’, Michelle, still holding onto the Oscar, walked over to Lawrence, who took it from her hands and presented it to Emma.

After Emma said, “Thank you”, she and Lawrence laughed before hugging each other.

The exchange caused moviegoers to voice their confusion online, causing Michelle to clear the air in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)

The actress wrote, ‘Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis, always there for each other.’

The post included a picture of Michelle smiling from ear to ear as Lawrence handed the Oscar to Emma.

Michelle won the award for Best Actress in 2023 for her work on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Curtis also starred in the film and took home the win for Best Supporting Actress.

Emma and Lawrence have also been long-time friends, who first met through Woody Harrelson.