 Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars 2024 stage confusion between her and Emma Stone : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars 2024 stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars 2024 stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

Emma and Jennifer Lawrence are long-time friends, who first met through Woody Harrelson

Michelle Yeoh clears air on Oscars 2024 stage confusion between her and Emma Stone

After Emma said, “Thank you”, she and Lawrence laughed before hugging each other. Instagram/@michelleyeoh_official



IANS

Los Angeles, March 12

The Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has issued a clarification on what led to the confusion between her and ‘Poor Things’ actress Emma Stone at the 96th Oscars stage, when the latter won the Best Actress honour.

Michelle along with fellow past Oscar winners and actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, and Jessica Lange were on hand at Sunday’s ceremony to present the award for Best Actress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Each actress gave a short speech about this year’s nominees—Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, and Carey Mulligan—before the ‘Poor Things’ actress was pronounced the winner.

Michelle handed Emma Stone’s Oscar statuette to Jennifer Lawrence on the Oscars stage causing confusion.

As Emma Stone walked onto the stage, she told the women that her custom Louis Vuitton gown had ripped before walking over to Michelle, who was holding onto the statuette.

As per ‘People’, Michelle, still holding onto the Oscar, walked over to Lawrence, who took it from her hands and presented it to Emma.

After Emma said, “Thank you”, she and Lawrence laughed before hugging each other.

The exchange caused moviegoers to voice their confusion online, causing Michelle to clear the air in an Instagram post.

The actress wrote, ‘Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis, always there for each other.’

The post included a picture of Michelle smiling from ear to ear as Lawrence handed the Oscar to Emma.

Michelle won the award for Best Actress in 2023 for her work on ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Curtis also starred in the film and took home the win for Best Supporting Actress.

Emma and Lawrence have also been long-time friends, who first met through Woody Harrelson.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

10
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health