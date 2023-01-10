Mika Singh loves Sanjay Gagnani-Poonam Preet's chemistry in Main ho gaya tera

Mumbai, January 10

Popular singer Mika Singh spoke about bringing together TV couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet for the first time in the music video titled 'Main Ho Gaya Tera', sung by Ajay Nagarkoti and produced by Mika.

Mika said: "I just loved Sanjay and Poonam's bond and chemistry. I feel it's a perfect time as it's pre-valentine's and love is in the air. We dedicate this song to every couple who is in love and even those who want to fall in love."

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actor also opened up about the track and his shooting experience in Mussoorie: "It's the most special project I have ever worked on as it's my first directorial debut. And to work on a love song with your partner is just transcendental. Although we were freezing in cold in Mussoorie, we still managed to pull off the shoot smoothly."

Here's the song:

He further shared about his chemistry with his co-actor and wife Poonam and added that it is a perfect reflection of their feelings and relationship."The setting, the song, the acting everything becomes that much more meaningful because the sequence and events are inspired and based on our real-life events and highlights. We feel the song has turned out just perfect as it completely reflects our relationship as well as the feelings we share for each other," he added.

IANS

