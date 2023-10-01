Mika Singh writes 'he's much better than Sukesh' tweet on Jacqueline's pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme, later deletes tweet

Mumbai, October 1
Popular singer Mika Singh, who recently dropped a tweet on actress Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme, has deleted the comment as he wrote that the action legend was better than alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Moments after posting the tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Mika deleted the comment as he was receiving mixed reactions on the social media platform.
It was on Friday, when Jacqueline posted a photo of herself posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme on X and Instagram.
The actress had captioned it: "Having fun in Italy. Take a guess #vacation #fashion #fun.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The tweet on Jacqueline and Van Damme has been deleted but now has surfaced on Reddit.
The tweet from Mika reads: "You are looking so beautiful... he is much better than Sukesh."
“Mika got no chill!,” captioned a reddit user.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar was reportedly dating Jacqueline and is now in Tihar Jail in connection with over Rs 200 crore extortion case.
