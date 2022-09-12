Mika Singh's generous gesture on the sets of DID Super Moms

Week after week, Zee TV’s DID Super Moms have amazed one and all with their wonderful performances. In the latest episode, Mika Singh joined the show as a star celebrity. While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was contestant Varsha’s terrific performance to the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen that left everyone mesmerized.

However, it was Varsha’s heartwarming confession about struggling to make ends meet and giving a decent life to her child that left everyone speechless. In fact, Mika got very emotional after hearing her story and the star singer instantly mentioned how he would take the entire responsibility of her son’s education.

Mika said, “I know the struggle that Varsha is going through for her son and according to me ‘Jo mehnat karte hain, woh struggle nahi karte.’ I also got to know that Varsha is from Haryana, which is very close to my hometown, so I would love to take up the responsibility of her child’s education. Whichever school Varsha likes, she can let me know, and I will get her son’s admission done there and support the requirements needed for his education.”