Mila Kunis reveals why she felt the pressure to attend University

Hollywood star Mila Kunis briefly attended UCLA and Loyola Marymount University because she ‘was very keen on getting a college degree’.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star admitted feeling the pressure to head to university because her ‘whole family was college educated’ before she briefly attended UCLA and Loyola Marymount University, leaving before she earned her degree.

While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham, the 39-year-old actress said, “I was very keen on getting a college degree. Not for any reason other than I thought I should or had to, because my whole family is college educated. So, I was like, well, clearly, that’s what one does.” Kunis called her school life ‘erratic’ because of her filming commitments That ‘70s Show, the sitcom on which she first met her husband Ashton Kutcher, with whom she now has an eight-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and five-year-old son Dmitri.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star feels she “never missed out” on a typical adolescence due to her fame because she grew up in the pre-social media days. She explained, “I had tutors when I was doing That ‘70s Show. Whenever I had time off, I just went back to public school.”— IANS