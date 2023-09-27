Milan Luthria counts Mouni Roy in his list of troubles while making the web series Sultan Of Delhi

Reimagining the charm of medieval India and creating a visual spectacle on-screen, Milan Luthria marks his OTT directorial debut with this larger-than-life entertainer, Sultan Of Delhi, which is all set to release on October 13.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

Talking about this, Milan says, “I enjoyed making my OTT debut with this project but the entire cast troubled me a lot for the past 2 years and the first in that line was Mouni Roy. Mouni would come to sets 10 minutes before call time to greet us all in the morning and then we would see her only during the lunch time. She would take three hours to get ready and arrive on the sets.”