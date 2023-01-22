Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ breaks Spotify’s all-time one-week record

Singer Miley Cyrus’ Flowers has broken Spotify’s all-time one-week record with 100 million streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, Flowers had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history.

As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ Flowers streams on the site showed that it had raked up 101,838,799 streams since coming out late in the day on January 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point, faster than any other song ever has to date on Spotify.

The giant results for Flowers on Spotify bode extremely well for the odds of ‘Flowers’ coming out on top of the Billboard Hot 100 when that chart’s top 10 is announced on Monday. — IANS